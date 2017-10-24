How to watch Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks and Avalanche this week

The Golden Knights finish their seven-game homestand this week at T-Mobile Arena.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch this week’s games on television in Las Vegas:
(all times PDT)
Tuesday
Who: Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757)
Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Blackhawks -200; total 6, under -120
Friday
Who: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757)
Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
