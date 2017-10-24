How to watch Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks and Avalanche this week

The Golden Knights finish up their seven-game homestand this week at T-Mobile Arena.

St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen (20) tries to get the puck from Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) during the second period of the game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @Bridgetkbennett

The Golden Knights finish their seven-game homestand this week at T-Mobile Arena.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch this week’s games on television in Las Vegas:

(all times PDT)

Tuesday

Who: Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757)

Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Blackhawks -200; total 6, under -120

Friday

Who: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757)

Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.