Golden Knights/NHL

How to watch Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks and Avalanche this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2017 - 8:04 pm
 

The Golden Knights finish their seven-game homestand this week at T-Mobile Arena.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch this week’s games on television in Las Vegas:

(all times PDT)

Tuesday

Who: Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757)

Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Blackhawks -200; total 6, under -120

Friday

Who: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757)

Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

