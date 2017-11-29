How to watch Knights vs. Stars, Wild, Jets and Coyotes this week

The Golden Knights play two home games and two away games this week.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch the team against the Stars, Wild, Jets and Coyotes on television in Las Vegas:
(all times PST)
Tuesday vs. Stars
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
Thursday at Wild
Where: Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minnesota
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
Friday at Jets
Where: Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
Sunday vs. Coyotes
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
