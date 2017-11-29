How to watch Knights vs. Stars, Wild, Jets and Coyotes this week

The Golden Knights play two home games and two away games this week.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with center Cody Eakin (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch the team against the Stars, Wild, Jets and Coyotes on television in Las Vegas:

(all times PST)

Tuesday vs. Stars

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Thursday at Wild

Where: Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minnesota

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Friday at Jets

Where: Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Sunday vs. Coyotes

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

