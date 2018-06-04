How to watch Monday’s Golden Knights-Capitals Game 4

The Golden Knights will look to even things up in the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals Monday night.
The Capitals took a 2-1 series lead Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Knights.
Here’s how you can catch Monday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:
Monday at Capitals
Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: NBC KSNV-3 (Cox 3/1003, DirecTV 3, CenturyLink 3/1003, DISH 9032)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
