How to watch Monday’s Golden Knights-Capitals Stanley Cup game

The Stanley Cup Final is here.
The Golden Knights will start things at home against the Washington Capitals to compete for the “hardest trophy to win in sports.”
Here’s how you can catch Monday’s Memorial Day game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:
Monday at Knights
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: NBC KSNV-3 (Cox 3/1003, DirecTV 3, CenturyLink 3/1003, DISH 9032)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
