How to watch Monday’s Golden Knights-Jets playoff game

The Golden Knights will look to bounce back after a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets Saturday in the first game of the Western Conference Final.
The Jets currently lead the series 1-0.
Here’s how you can catch Monday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:
Monday at Jets
Where: Bell MTS Place; Winnipeg, Manitoba
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: NBCSN (Cox 38, DirecTV 220, CenturyLink 640, U-Verse 640, Dish 159)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
