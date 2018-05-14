How to watch Monday’s Golden Knights-Jets playoff game

The Golden Knights will look to bounce back after a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) takes part in the morning skate ahead of Game 2 against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to players during their morning skate ahead of Game 2 against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) takes part in the morning skate ahead of Game 2 against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) leave the rink after taking part in the morning skate ahead of Game 2 against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Jets currently lead the series 1-0.

Here’s how you can catch Monday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:

Monday at Jets

Where: Bell MTS Place; Winnipeg, Manitoba

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: NBCSN (Cox 38, DirecTV 220, CenturyLink 640, U-Verse 640, Dish 159)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

