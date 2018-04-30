How to watch Monday’s Sharks-Golden Knights playoff game

The Golden Knights will take on the Sharks Monday at 7 p.m., looking to avenge a 4-3 double-overtime loss on Saturday.
The series between the Knights and Sharks is currently tied at 1-1.
Monday at Sharks
Where: SAP Center; San Jose, California
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: NBCSN (Cox 38, DirecTV 220, CenturyLink 640, U-Verse 640, Dish 159)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.