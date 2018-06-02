How to watch Saturday’s Golden Knights-Capitals Stanley Cup game

The Golden Knights will look to bounce back after a 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas.
The series is currently tied, 1-1.
Here’s how you can catch Saturday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:
Saturday at Capitals
Where: Capital One Arena
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: NBCSN (Cox 38, DirecTV 220, CenturyLink 640, U-Verse 640, Dish 159)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.