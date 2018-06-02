How to watch Saturday’s Golden Knights-Capitals Stanley Cup game

The Golden Knights will look to bounce back after a 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas.

Capital One Arena is set for Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The series is currently tied, 1-1.

Here’s how you can catch Saturday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:

Saturday at Capitals

Where: Capital One Arena

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: NBCSN (Cox 38, DirecTV 220, CenturyLink 640, U-Verse 640, Dish 159)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

