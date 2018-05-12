How to watch Saturday’s Golden Knights-Jets game

The Golden Knights are up north Saturday to take on the Winnipeg Jets in the first game of the Western Conference Final.

Vegas Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) and William Karlsson (71) clear the puck as Winnipeg Jets' Bryan Little (18) crashes into Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during overtime in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Western Conference Final is here.

The Knights beat the Jets 2-1 in the regular season.

Here’s how you can catch Saturday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:

Saturday at Jets

Where: Bell MTS Place; Winnipeg, Manitoba

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: NBC KSNV-3 (Cox 3/1003, DirecTV 3, CenturyLink 3/1003, DISH 9032)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

