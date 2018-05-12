How to watch Saturday’s Golden Knights-Jets game

The Western Conference Final is here.
The Golden Knights are up north Saturday to take on the Winnipeg Jets in the first game of the Western Conference Final.
The Knights beat the Jets 2-1 in the regular season.
Here’s how you can catch Saturday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:
Saturday at Jets
Where: Bell MTS Place; Winnipeg, Manitoba
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: NBC KSNV-3 (Cox 3/1003, DirecTV 3, CenturyLink 3/1003, DISH 9032)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
