How to watch Sunday’s Golden Knights-Jets Game 5

The Knights have a chance to close out the series with a win Sunday, currently leading the Jets 3-1 in the series.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the second period during game four of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with Winnipeg on Friday, May 18, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights will head up north once again to take on the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final.

Here’s how you can catch Sunday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:

Sunday at Jets

Where: Bell MTS Place; Winnipeg, Manitoba

Time: 12 p.m.

TV: NBC KSNV-3 (Cox 3/1003, DirecTV 3, CenturyLink 3/1003, DISH 9032)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

