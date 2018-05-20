How to watch Sunday’s Golden Knights-Jets Game 5

The Golden Knights will head up north once again to take on the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final.
The Knights have a chance to close out the series with a win Sunday, currently leading the Jets 3-1 in the series.
Here’s how you can catch Sunday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:
Sunday at Jets
Where: Bell MTS Place; Winnipeg, Manitoba
Time: 12 p.m.
TV: NBC KSNV-3 (Cox 3/1003, DirecTV 3, CenturyLink 3/1003, DISH 9032)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
