How to watch Sunday’s Golden Knights-Sharks playoff Game 6

Golden Knights players celebrate their win over the San Jose Sharks in Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights will take on the Sharks in Game 6, looking to close the series out at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

The Knights currently lead the series 3-2. If a Game 7 is necessary, it will be Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. A time has yet to be determined.

Here’s how you can catch Sunday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:

Sunday at Sharks

Where: SAP Center; San Jose, California

Time: 4:30 p.m.

TV: NBCSN (Cox 38, DirecTV 220, CenturyLink 640, U-Verse 640, Dish 159)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

