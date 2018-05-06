How to watch Sunday’s Golden Knights-Sharks playoff Game 6

The Golden Knights will take on the Sharks in Game 6, looking to close the series out at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.
The Knights currently lead the series 3-2. If a Game 7 is necessary, it will be Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. A time has yet to be determined.
Here’s how you can catch Sunday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:
Sunday at Sharks
Where: SAP Center; San Jose, California
Time: 4:30 p.m.
TV: NBCSN (Cox 38, DirecTV 220, CenturyLink 640, U-Verse 640, Dish 159)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
