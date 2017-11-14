How to watch the Knights vs. Oilers, Canucks and Kings this week

The Golden Knights return to the ice this week for three games.

Vegas Golden Knights and Derek Engelland (5) watches as Vegas Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) watches Mathew Barzal's goal roll into the crease during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in New York, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Here’s how to watch the team this week on television in Las Vegas:

(all times PST)

Tuesday at Oilers

Where: Rogers Place; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Thursday at Canucks

Where: Rogers Arena; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Sunday vs. Kings

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760, U-Verse 757, Dish 414)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

