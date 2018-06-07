How to watch Thursday’s Golden Knights-Capitals Game 5

The Golden Knights look to hold on to their Stanley Cup hopes when they take on the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Capitals currently lead the series 3-1 and a win Thursday would secure their berth of the Cup.
Here’s how you can catch Thursday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:
Thursday at Knights
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: NBC KSNV-3 (Cox 3/1003, DirecTV 3, CenturyLink 3/1003, DISH 9032)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
