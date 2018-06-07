How to watch Thursday’s Golden Knights-Capitals Game 5

The Capitals currently lead the series 3-1 and a win Thursday would secure their berth of the Cup.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Washington Capitals during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights look to hold on to their Stanley Cup hopes when they take on the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Here’s how you can catch Thursday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:

Thursday at Knights

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: NBC KSNV-3 (Cox 3/1003, DirecTV 3, CenturyLink 3/1003, DISH 9032)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.