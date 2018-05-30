How to watch Wednesday’s Golden Knights-Capitals Game 2

The Knights currently lead the best-of-seven series, 1-0.

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) reacts to a goal by Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights will look to keep momentum going in Game 2 after beating the Washington Capitals 6-4 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Here’s how you can catch Wednesday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:

Wednesday at Knights

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: NBCSN (Cox 38, DirecTV 220, CenturyLink 640, U-Verse 640, Dish 159)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

