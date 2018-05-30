How to watch Wednesday’s Golden Knights-Capitals Game 2

The Golden Knights will look to keep momentum going in Game 2 after beating the Washington Capitals 6-4 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Knights currently lead the best-of-seven series, 1-0.
Here’s how you can catch Wednesday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:
Wednesday at Knights
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: NBCSN (Cox 38, DirecTV 220, CenturyLink 640, U-Verse 640, Dish 159)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
