How to watch Wednesday’s Golden Knights-Jets Game 3

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) talk on a time out during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey third round playoff series at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada on Monday, May 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Golden Knights head back to T-Mobile Arena for Game 3 against the Jets in the Western Conference Final.

The Knights and Jets split the first two games in Winnipeg. The Knights lost Game 1 4-2 and won Game 2 3-1.

Here’s how you can catch Wednesday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:

Wednesday at Knights

Where: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: NBCSN (Cox 38, DirecTV 220, CenturyLink 640, U-Verse 640, Dish 159)

Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

