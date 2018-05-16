How to watch Wednesday’s Golden Knights-Jets Game 3

The Golden Knights head back to T-Mobile Arena for Game 3 against the Jets in the Western Conference Final.
The Knights and Jets split the first two games in Winnipeg. The Knights lost Game 1 4-2 and won Game 2 3-1.
Here’s how you can catch Wednesday’s game if you’re watching in Las Vegas:
Wednesday at Knights
Where: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: NBCSN (Cox 38, DirecTV 220, CenturyLink 640, U-Verse 640, Dish 159)
Radio: KRLV (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.