Injured Marc-Andre Fleury will not travel with Knights to San Jose

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, watches the puck as Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) and Calgary Flames right wing Michael Frolik (67) battle for possession the second period against the Calgary Flames at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) falls over Vancouver Canucks center Brandon Sutter (20) as he gets tangled up with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after a shot attempt during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops a shot by Vancouver Canucks center Brandon Sutter (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) attempts to catch the puck as Calgary Flames right wing Michael Frolik (67) look for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Calgary Flames right wing Troy Brouwer (36) loses the puck to Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks to grab the puck as defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) stands by during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Marc-Andre Fleury will not travel with the Golden Knights when the team leaves for a two-game road trip Wednesday.

Coach Gerard Gallant said Fleury could join the Knights on Thursday in San Jose for the key Pacific Division clash with the second-place Sharks.

Gallant did confirm the goaltender was injured in the first period of Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Vancouver.

“I’m not getting into specifics about what he’s doing, but he’s not going to come today,” Gallant said after practice Wednesday at City National Arena. “He could join us tomorrow or in the near future.

“He’s not coming on our plane today. He could be there tomorrow. He could be there the next day. I’m not sure.”

Fleury was replaced by Malcolm Subban after the first period Tuesday. Fleury appeared to take a shot from Vancouver’s Brandon Sutter off his mask midway through that period but remained in the game and finished with seven saves. He was not on the Knights’ bench to start the second period.

Fleury missed 25 games after suffering a concussion Oct. 13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

