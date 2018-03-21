Injured Marc-Andre Fleury will not travel with Knights to San Jose

Marc-Andre Fleury will not travel with the Golden Knights when the team leaves for a two-game road trip Wednesday.
Coach Gerard Gallant said Fleury could join the Knights on Thursday in San Jose for the key Pacific Division clash with the second-place Sharks.
Gallant did confirm the goaltender was injured in the first period of Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Vancouver.
“I’m not getting into specifics about what he’s doing, but he’s not going to come today,” Gallant said after practice Wednesday at City National Arena. “He could join us tomorrow or in the near future.
“He’s not coming on our plane today. He could be there tomorrow. He could be there the next day. I’m not sure.”
Fleury was replaced by Malcolm Subban after the first period Tuesday. Fleury appeared to take a shot from Vancouver’s Brandon Sutter off his mask midway through that period but remained in the game and finished with seven saves. He was not on the Knights’ bench to start the second period.
Fleury missed 25 games after suffering a concussion Oct. 13.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
