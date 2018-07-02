James Neal reportedly signs 5-year deal with Calgary Flames

James Neal will not return to the Golden Knights and reportedly signed a five-year, $28.75 million contract with the Calgary Flames early Monday.

Golden Knights left wing James Neal waves at fans during "Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans" on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Fremont Street Experience, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) goes for the puck in front of Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) during the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) lines up his shot before scoring against the Washington Capitals during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

CGY and James Neal were working late into the night on a five year deal. Assuming it got done — it was headed in that direction but nothing official as of yet — it will be an AAV of around $5.75M. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 2, 2018

The team had yet to make the deal official.

General manager George McPhee said Sunday the team remained in discussions with Neal and his agent about a new contract. But it’s unlikely the Knights were willing to match the five years he received from Calgary.

Neal turned down a five-year, $25 million extension from the Knights during the season, according to the Calgary Sun.

Neal finished with 25 goals and 44 points in 71 games. He had scored at least 20 goals in 10 consecutive seasons.

He added six goals and 11 points during the postseason, helping the Knights reach the Stanley Cup Final.

The Knights play at Calgary on Nov. 19 and host Neal and the Flames on Nov. 23 at T-Mobile Arena.

