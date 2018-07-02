James Neal signs 5-year deal with Calgary Flames

James Neal will not return to the Golden Knights and signed a five-year, $28.75 million contract with the Calgary Flames early Monday.

The free-agent winger signed a five-year, $28.75 million contract with the Calgary Flames early Monday.

“It’s a tough process, for sure,” Neal said in a phone interview posted on the Flames’ team website. “It’s a hard day, but for me, coming to Calgary, it’s a place I always loved.

“They’ve got a great, young core. We’ve got a great group of guys. I’m just excited to be a part of it. I want to win, and I think we’re right there.”

General manager George McPhee said Sunday the team remained in discussions with Neal and his agent about a new contract. But it’s unlikely the Knights were willing to match the five years he received from Calgary.

Neal turned down a five-year, $25 million extension from the Knights during the season, according to the Calgary Sun.

Neal finished with 25 goals and 44 points in 71 games. He had scored at least 20 goals in 10 consecutive seasons. He added six goals and 11 points during the postseason, helping the Knights reach the Stanley Cup Final.

“It’s obviously tough losing (the Stanley Cup Final). You never want to leave your team after you go on a run like that,” Neal said. “But that’s the way the business is.

“I’m going to bring my experience, I’m going to bring what I’ve learned over my career — I’m going to bring that to Calgary and I’m going to be a leader and help the young guys. And like I said, I just want to win. I’m going to bring that winning attitude. I’ve had a lot of guys reach out to me, so I’m excited about that opportunity here.”

The Knights play at Calgary on Nov. 19 and host Neal and the Flames on Nov. 23 at T-Mobile Arena.

