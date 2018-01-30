Jason Garrison shuttles back into Golden Knights lineup

The veteran defenseman was recalled from Chicago of the AHL and will be in uniform Tuesday when the Knights face Calgary to start their six-game road trip.

Vegas Golden Knights Jason Garrison practices at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

CALGARY, Alberta — Jason Garrison is racking up frequent-flyer miles. He is also starting to get some ice time that makes the travel between Las Vegas and Chicago worth it.

The Golden Knights’ veteran defenseman was sent back to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League on Friday after playing well Thursday against the New York Islanders. But with Brayden McNabb not quite ready to return, Garrison was back on the plane to Las Vegas and was in uniform Monday as the Knights returned to work at the Scotiabank Saddledome to begin their six-game road trip on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames.

“You just have to figure it out and travel and play,” said Garrison, who has been recalled three times since Jan. 15. “It’s good to have a chance to be here. So I’m happy for the opportunity.”

Coach Gerard Gallant has no problem playing Garrison, who was paired with Nate Schmidt in the 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

“He played like Jason Garrison,” Gallant said. “He was solid. He moved the puck. He played a smart game and made no mistakes. Jason’s a veteran player who knows how to play in this league.”

Knight for a day

Coleman Vollrath got to take Marc-Andre Fleury’s spot on the ice during Monday’s practice. Pretty heady stuff for a former Canadian college goaltender.

With Fleury and forward James Neal getting the day off following their appearance at the NHL All-Star Game, Vollrath, 23, who serves as the Flames’ emergency goalie, got the call late Sunday night and showed up at the Saddledome ready to work.

“It was awesome. I really enjoyed it,” said Vollrath, who played last year at the University of Calgary. “They have so many skilled players on the ice.

“I get to practice with the Flames occasionally so it wasn’t too bad out there. I saw the puck pretty well and I’m really grateful to the Knights’ organization for having me out.”

Flames reassign Jagr

The Knights won’t be seeing Jaromir Jagr. The Flames reassigned the 45-year-old center to HC Kladno in the Czech Republic, his hometown team. Jagr played only 22 games for Calgary and had one goal and six assists while battling injuries during most of his stay.

“Anytime you’re around greatness, and his career speaks for itself, anytime you’re able to pull from that I think you can only improve,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said. “He’s a really intelligent guy with a really unique perspective.”

Jagr ranks third on the NHL’s career scoring list with 766 goals, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801).

