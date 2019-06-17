‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek to present at NHL show in Las Vegas

Las Vegas will mark one of Alex Trebek’s first public appearances since revealing his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March.

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and Las Vegas sports bettor James Holzhauer (Facebook)

Las Vegas-based sports bettor James Holzhauer is set to present at the NHL’s annual awards show Wednesday, and joining him is the host of the show that made him famous.

The league announced Monday that “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek will be on hand Wednesday at Mandalay Bay Events Center to present “one of the night’s top honors.” It will be one of Trebek’s first public appearances since announcing his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March.

The NHL also said Monday that actor Jon Hamm, a native St. Louis and longtime St. Louis Blues fan, will introduce members of the Stanley Cup champions at the ceremony.

