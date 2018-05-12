Jets fans go all-out ahead of game with Knights — PHOTOS

The white-out is real.
Winnipeg Jets fans are going all out ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Golden Knights.
Check out the photo gallery from Review-Journal photographers above.
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Um, yeah, Winnipeg is ready … VGK-Jets, Game 1. #rjnow pic.twitter.com/ctt3Bz54cf
— Ed Graney (@edgraney) May 12, 2018
Nice. We finally found a mascot @AdamHillLVRJ is a fan of. Go Benny. #rjnow pic.twitter.com/WW789r2BQ6
— Ed Graney (@edgraney) May 12, 2018
Winnipeg fans brought it for the Game 1 street party. Puck drops in 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/YslyVO2Vsw
— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) May 12, 2018
@AdamHillLVRJ @edgraney at the pregame block party ahead of Game 1 between the @GoldenKnights and the @NHLJets outside Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada. @vegasphotograph @RJ_Sports pic.twitter.com/zZK2pk1VuO
— vegasphotograph (@vegasphotograph) May 12, 2018