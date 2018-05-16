Jets’ Mark Scheifele not thrilled with ‘Vegas Flu’ questions

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele seemed annoyed by questions pertaining to the so-called “Vegas Flu.”

Vegas Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland (5) checks Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals, Saturday, May 12, 2108, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Almost every team that came to play the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena was asked a question related to the “Vegas Flu” during the regular season.

Plan on staying up late? Attending a night club? Catching a show on the Strip?

Sometimes it led to a humorous response from the visiting team, but those type of questions aren’t as funny during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele seems to find the inquiries annoying and unnecessary this time of year.

Scheifele was raving about Knights defensemen Nate Schmidt and Brayden McNabb when he got hit with his “Vegas Flu” question on Tuesday.

The leading goal-scorer of the postseason was asked if there will be any partying the night before his Jets face the Knights in Game 3 on Wednesday in the Western Conference Final.

Scheifele’s mood immediately changed. He was then asked if he planned to go to bed early.

“Obviously,” an agitated Scheifele responded. “It’s the playoffs, you gotta put your nose to the grindstone. It’s all about resting and recovering, and that’s our focus each and every day here.”

Jets coach Paul Maurice flipped the script on the media and jokingly told them, “Curfew is at 11.” After meeting with reporters, Maurice took a few seconds to admire the view of the pool at the Bellagio.

Winnipeg and Vegas split the first two games of the series at Bell MTS Place. Maurice doesn’t expect his team to be phased by the loud environment at T-Mobile Arena for Games 3 and 4.

“We’ve played in a loud building,” Maurice said. “Minnesota is a loud building to start (the postseason), and I think once you get into it you sort of get immune to it. Even in our building at home, it gets you right once you get into a new building.”

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck admitted to feeling the pressure of playing in his first Western Conference Final and has been amazed at times of the play of Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

“I’m enjoying every second of it,” Hellebuyck said. “What stands out is the intensity and the pressure in the building. Everything is fun. It’s a fun time to be around and to be playing the games.”

It’s all fun and games until someone is asked about their Vegas night plans.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.