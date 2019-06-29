Jiri Patera finds comfort zone at Golden Knights’ development camp

The 20-year-old goaltending prospect, in camp for the third straight year, recorded a shutout in a 3-0 win for the gray team during Friday’s scrimmage at City National Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (32) during a development camp scrimmage at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, June 28, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (32) defends a shot during a development camp scrimmage at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, June 28, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (32) defends a shot during a development camp scrimmage at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, June 28, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (32) during a development camp scrimmage at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, June 28, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights goaltending prospect Jiri Patera has come a long way since his first development camp with the organization two years ago.

That progress was apparent when Patera recorded a shutout in a 3-0 win for the gray team during Friday’s scrimmage at City National Arena.

“It’s awesome to get a shutout, but the defense was playing great,” the 20-year-old said. “I saw every single puck, and if I didn’t see it, it just hit me somewhere. It’s always easier when the defense is playing that well.”

It also helps to be more comfortable with the playing surface. After he was drafted out of the Czech Republic in the sixth round in 2017, Patera immediately reported to Las Vegas for the franchise’s first development camp at the Las Vegas Ice Center before City National Arena was completed.

“I remember the first time I was kind of struggling with the ice because it’s not as wide as in Europe,” he said. “I got used to it my first season in the USHL (United States Hockey League), so the second camp was a little bit easier, but this camp I feel very big progress compared to the last few years.”

Patera had a successful first season in the Western Hockey League as the starting goaltender for the Brandon Wheat Kings last season. He plans to return there for his final year of juniors.

He always wanted to come to North America to prepare himself for a future in the NHL, but Patera said the experience has been more than he could have imagined.

“It’s like a dream come true, because I always wanted to play in North America in the USHL or WHL, but I’m so happy to be in Brandon,” he said. “It’s just an awesome place with great fans and a great organization. It’s way better than I thought it would be.”

Patera added to his international resume when he played for the Czech Republic in the U20 World Junior Championship.

“I’m trying to develop as much as I can,” he said. “The next big step for me is to sign an NHL contract, and for me the biggest dream is playing in the NHL. That would be awesome.

“Right now, I’m just trying to build on what I’ve been doing.”

No longer Bambi

Knights assistant coach Mike Kelly had an interesting way of assessing defenseman Nic Hague’s progress as a skater and growing into his body since his first development camp two years ago.

“He’s so big and imposing,” Kelly said Thursday. “In his first year here, he was kind of like Bambi on ice.”

The 6-foot-6-inch Hague, a 20-year-old who could compete for a spot on the NHL roster, had a good laugh about it Friday.

“I mean, it’s a compliment,” he said.

Missing in action

Forward prospect Cody Glass didn’t participate in Friday’s scrimmage after leaving Thursday’s session early.

He had company off the ice.

Goaltender Dylan Ferguson was a late scratch after going through positional drills earlier Friday. Forward Marcus Kallionkieli also sat out.

Assistant coach Ryan Craig said the team wants to be careful with its prospects.

“It’s the end of June now, so we’re just being precautionary,” he said. “These guys played lots of hockey.”

Glass missed time during the season with a knee injury.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.