Jonathan Marchessault gets hat trick in Golden Knights’ 7-3 win

Jonathan Marchessault finished with three goals, and the Golden Knights defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-3 on Saturday night in an action-packed game at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg (24) gets the puck past Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) to score a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) gives up a goal to Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, background right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, scores a goal past Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, left, celebrates his goal with Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) slips while moving the puck past Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) battles for the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson (73) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by defenseman Shea Theodore during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Phil Kessel during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) talks with defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) shoots against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89), center Paul Stastny (26) and defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) celebrate a goal by left wing Max Pacioretty, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) looks to shoot against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) moves the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) moves the puck past Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) celebrates a goal by center Oscar Lindberg during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson (73) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Tanner Pearson (14) moves the puck in front of Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Pittsburgh Penguins center Dominik Simon (12) sends the puck into the net past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) battles for the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson (73) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jonathan Marchessault finished with three goals, and the Golden Knights defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-3 on Saturday in an action-packed game at T-Mobile Arena.

Max Pacioretty and Oscar Lindberg scored 43 seconds apart, and Shea Theodore added a power-play goal in the first period for the Knights.

William Karlsson added a goal and an assist after going the previous eight games without a point.

Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby tied the score 3-3 at 5:56 of the second period before Marchessault responded with two straight goals.

He put the Knights up 4-3 with 7:34 left in the second after a turnover by Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith, then made it a two-goal game nearly four minutes later when he slid a rebound that barely crossed the goal line before Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson could clear the puck.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 34 saves against his former team and earned his league-best 27th victory.

The Knights improved to 16-4-3 at home and won for the ninth time in their past 11 games.

The announced crowd of 18,511 is the second-largest in regular-season history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @ HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.