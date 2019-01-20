Jonathan Marchessault gets hat trick in Golden Knights’ 7-3 win

Jonathan Marchessault finished with three goals, and the Golden Knights defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-3 on Saturday in an action-packed game at T-Mobile Arena.
Max Pacioretty and Oscar Lindberg scored 43 seconds apart, and Shea Theodore added a power-play goal in the first period for the Knights.
William Karlsson added a goal and an assist after going the previous eight games without a point.
Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby tied the score 3-3 at 5:56 of the second period before Marchessault responded with two straight goals.
He put the Knights up 4-3 with 7:34 left in the second after a turnover by Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith, then made it a two-goal game nearly four minutes later when he slid a rebound that barely crossed the goal line before Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson could clear the puck.
Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 34 saves against his former team and earned his league-best 27th victory.
The Knights improved to 16-4-3 at home and won for the ninth time in their past 11 games.
The announced crowd of 18,511 is the second-largest in regular-season history.
