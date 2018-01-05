Jonathan Marchessault gets long-term security with Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault, whose average annual value will be $5 million for the next six years, could have tested the open market and perhaps gotten more money. But he said he loves Las Vegas and playing for the Golden Knights.

ST. LOUIS — Jonathan Marchessault was wearing a $30 million smile Thursday.

The Golden Knights forward, who leads the team in scoring with 37 points, signed a six-year, $30 million extension Wednesday.

“Obviously I wanted to stay and have stability for me and my family,” he said Thursday before the Knights’ game with the St. Louis Blues. “We spent a couple of weeks on it, and it worked out well for both sides.”

Marchessault, whose average annual value will be $5 million for the next six years, could have tested the open market and perhaps gotten more money. But he said he loves Las Vegas and playing for the Knights.

“I’ve been in quite a few organizations, and this is the best by far,” Marchessault said. “They treat the players the right way, and we’re winning. I couldn’t be more happy.

“My wife loves it. The weather’s great. The schools are good for the kids. Everything’s so positive. The fans have been great. It’s fun to be part of it.”

With his future secured, Marchessault now can concentrate on hockey.

“You think a little bit about it and hope it doesn’t become a distraction,” he said. “By getting the deal done, it’s in the past and I can move on.”

Carrier activated

The Knights activated right wing Will Carrier from injured reserve Thursday after Pierre-Edouard Bellemare remained in Las Vegas, where his wife, Hannah, delivered a boy late Wednesday.

Leandre Lian Bellemare weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches tall. Mother and baby were doing fine, according to the team.

Carrier hasn’t played since Nov. 25, when he suffered an upper-body injury and missed 16 games. Coach Gerard Gallant planned to use him with Tomas Nosek and Oscar Lindberg on the fourth line, with Lindberg taking Bellemare’s spot at center. Carrier has one goal and one assist in 20 games.

Perron returns

Forward David Perron played his first six NHL seasons in St. Louis and returned to the Blues in 2016-17 after stops in Edmonton, Pittsburgh and Anaheim. He was back in St. Louis on Thursday with the Golden Knights.

“It’s cool to see the new Jumbotron here and things like that,” he said after the team’s morning skate at Scottrade Center. “I’ve always loved it here. It’s always fun for sure to come back.”

Three storylines

1. Coping without Crawford. The Blackhawks are without starting goaltender Corey Crawford, who is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Jeff Glass is 2-1 as his replacement. Look for the Knights to try to get lots of pucks at Glass and get an early lead. The Knights are 17-1 when they score first.

2. Controlling Kane. Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane leads Chicago in goals (17) and points (40). He is worthy of extra attention, and though Knights coach Gerard Gallant usually doesn’t match up lines, especially on the road, whoever is opposite of Kane needs to stay close to him.

3. Raucous atmosphere. The United Center can be an intimidating place to play. Let’s see how the Knights’ young players handle it.

