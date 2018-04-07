Jonathan Marchessault, Luca Sbisa rejoin Golden Knights

Forward Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Luca Sbisa flew to Calgary from Las Vegas to work out with the Golden Knights on Friday.

Vegas Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and teammate James Neal (18) watch the puck in the corner with Edmonton Oilers' Jujhar Khaira (16), Kris Russell (4) and Jesse Puljujarvi (98) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta — The Golden Knights got a pleasant surprise Friday before the team’s practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“It was good to get some time off, but now it’s time to get ready to play,” said Marchessault, the team’s second-leading scorer with 75 points, who missed the first two games of the team’s three-game, regular season-ending Western Canada trip, which concludes Saturday against the Flames.

Marchessault said he wasn’t injured but took some time off to let his body heal.

“We talked about it, and everyone thought it was the right thing to do,” he said. “But I’m fine.”

Sbisa, who has had four extensive periods away from the team because of injuries, had the cast removed on his right hand after being injured Feb. 27. He isn’t expected to play Saturday.

“It would have been a luxury to have a chance to play some games before the playoffs, but that’s not happening,” Sbisa said. “We’ll take it day by day and see how it goes, but I’m focusing on getting ready for Game 1.”

Twelve players took part in Friday’s optional practice.

“We’ve been trying to give guys some maintenance time ever since we clinched a playoff spot,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “The goal is to have everyone ready to go next week.”

Whitecloud’s fan club

Rookie defenseman Zach Whitecloud played in front of his parents during his NHL debut Thursday at Edmonton.

His parents drove almost 12 hours from their Brandon, Manitoba, home to watch him play and then made the drive to Calgary for Saturday’s game.

“It was great to have them there,” Whitecloud said. “It made the night special.”

Whitecloud played almost 17 minutes and was a plus-3, as he was on the ice for all three Knights goals in a 4-3 loss.

“He did fine,” Gallant said. “He deserved a chance, and I was very happy for him. He went out and competed and played smart and kept things simple.”

Back to Chicago

Brandon Pirri made a big impression this week with three goals in two games for the Knights. But he was reassigned Friday to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

Pirri was called up Monday on an emergency basis and had two goals Tuesday against Vancouver while also picking up his 100th career NHL point. He also scored against Edmonton.

But with Marchessault back and Reilly Smith expected to play Saturday, Pirri rejoined the Wolves, who also are preparing for the postseason.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.