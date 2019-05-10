Jonathan Marchessault, Nikita Gusev score in Worlds

The two Golden Knights wingers scored Friday in their respective teams’ opening games of the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Slovakia.

Canada's goaltender Matt Murray, 2nd right, and is teammates Thomas Chabot, right, and Shea Theodore, left, make a save against Finland's Jere Sallinen, 2nd left, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between Finland and Canada at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Friday, May 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Golden Knights wingers Jonathan Marchessault and Nikita Gusev scored Friday in their respective teams’ opening games of the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Slovakia.

Marchessault, with assists from Knights teammates Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault, scored Canada’s lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Finland. Marchessault was named Canada’s player of the game.

Gusev, who signed an entry-level deal with the Knights on April 14, scored Russia’s fifth goal in a 5-2 win over Norway. Gusev is a restricted free agent this offseason.

Canada and Russia next play Sunday.

