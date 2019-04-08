Jr. Golden Knights youth hockey team wins USA Hockey championship

The Jr. Golden Knights tweeted Monday morning that the U16 Midgets team defeated the Atlanta Jr. Kings in a shootout to win the 2019 Tier 2 National Championships. (@JrGoldenKnights/Twitter)

Las Vegas is now home to the 2019 USA Hockey champs.

The Jr. Golden Knights tweeted Monday morning that the U16 Midgets team defeated the Atlanta Jr. Kings in a shootout to win the 2019 Tier 2 National Championships.

Hey! @GoldenKnights fans, the @JrGoldenKnights U16 Midgets just defeated the Atlanta Jr. Kings in a shootout! VEGAS IS NOW HOME TO THE @usahockey NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!! #GOKNIGHTSGO — Jr Golden Knights (@JrGoldenKnights) April 8, 2019

The youth hockey travel program was created in April 2017 in partnership with the Golden Knights, and features teams from mite level through midget, and high school levels, according to the organization’s website.

