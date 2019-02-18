Jubilant Knights hope strong play makes trip to Denver

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates his score with right wing Alex Tuch (89) and center Paul Stastny (26) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. The Golden Knights won 5-1. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a score by center Brandon Pirri (73) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

DENVER — There were no corks popping or champagne showers in the Golden Knights locker room after snapping a five-game home losing streak with a 5-1 win over Nashville on Saturday night.

But there was no denying a level of excitement not usually seen following a regular-season victory in mid-February.

“I didn’t go in after the game, but it was pretty noisy in there,” Knights’ coach Gerard Gallant said. “They were pretty excited and pretty happy. Our guys have been disappointed. You’ve seen me up here the last three or four times not too happy. Our guys are no different than what I am. They’re disappointed after the (losses) and tonight I thought they wanted to really come out and focus.”

The Knights desperately needed a positive result after losing three straight games and seven of their last nine while being outscored 16-4 in the third period.

Just as important, they needed to play well to start rebuilding their confidence.

“It was a good win for us in that it was just the way we want to play,” forward Paul Stastny said. “Just to get off the losing streak, play a good game at home, a full game where all 20 guys kind of stepped up. I think that’s really key.”

The Knights didn’t practice Sunday, but they’ll try to maintain an energy that led to 50 shots on goal against Nashville when they face the Colorado Avalanche at 6 p.m. Monday.

Veteran forward Max Pacioretty delivered one of his strongest performances of the season, scoring two goals and equalling a season-high with nine shots in a game after being bumped to the third line with Cody Eakin and Oscar Lindberg.

“It’s just the ups and downs of a season,” he said. “You learn as the years go on as a professional there’s different situations where maybe earlier in your career you may look at this little losing streak and say, ‘We’re never going to dig ourselves out of it.’ But a lot of the guys in here have been through that before …

“So when you do have a game like that, hopefully it sparks something in terms of confidence and a couple more wins.”

Pacioretty clearly fit into his new spot as he reunited with Eakin, but Lindberg really seemed to flourish in one of his better games Saturday.

The shakeup also helped invigorate the revamped second line as Alex Tuch recorded two assists to snap a seven-game streak without a point and Brandon Pirri scored a power play goal.

It was the kind of all-around performance the Knights would like to replicate as often as possible with 22 games left in the regular season.

“The right way just means not overthinking it,” Pacioretty said. “Make sure you go out there and if the play’s not there, you put it in behind the net and get to work. Often times during this stretch, when you don’t have confidence, you’re trying to force plays into tight areas. It seems to always come back down your throat and then you’re constantly backchecking and when you’re doing that, you’re not able to sustain that offensive zone time.”

Game day Who: Golden Knights at Avalanche When: 6 p.m. Monday Where: Pepsi Center, Denver TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757, Dish 414/5414) Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM); ESPN Deportes (1460 AM) Line: Knights -130; total 6 ——— Playoff push How the Western Conference playoff pairings would look (team with home ice listed first). Calgary (Pacific 1) vs. Minnesota (Wild card 2) San Jose (Pacific 2) vs. Golden Knights (Pacific 3) Winnipeg (Central 1) vs. Dallas (Wild card 1) Nashville (Central 2) vs. St. Louis (Central 3) Note: Calgary listed as Pacific Division winner due to less games played; not including Sunday’s games.