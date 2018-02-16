Golden Knights/NHL

Karlsson gets his 30th goal as Knights beat Edmonton

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2018 - 9:44 pm
 
Updated February 16, 2018 - 12:16 am

Reaching the 30-goal plateau is a noteworthy feat in today’s NHL, where goals are harder to come by.

But William Karlsson is going to have to do a little more to impress Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant.

“He better have 40 when it’s all said and done,” Gallant said with a smile.

Karlsson notched his Western Conference-leading 30th goal, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves, as the Knights defeated Edmonton 4-1 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena to become the first team in the Western Conference to reach 80 points.

“They took it to us this year, so that was definitely in the back of our mind,” Knights forward Ryan Carpenter said. “It would have been nice to help (Fleury) out and not give up that goal, but it’s a good, complete 60-minute game for us.”

Carpenter, Jonathan Marchessault and Erik Haula also scored, and David Perron had two assists for the Knights (38-15-4), who improved to 14-1-1 against the Pacific Division and defeated the Oilers for the first time in three meetings.

“Everyone’s chipping in,” Karlsson said. “It’s good to see Carpenter scoring back to back. He’s been really hot lately. And my line scored (two) as well. That’s how you win games, everyone chipping in. That’s when we’re tough to beat.”

The Knights sent Edmonton (23-29-4) to its fifth straight loss and finally contained Connor McDavid after the Oilers’ star had five points (two goals, three assists) in the first two meetings.

McDavid managed two shots on goal and took a penalty in the second period that led to Karlsson’s power-play goal.

“I didn’t think he had the puck as much in the neutral zone with his speed and his attack,” Gallant said. “He’s still a dangerous player. He had two or three real good rushes that he made great plays on they didn’t finish. We got in control of the game by scoring that first goal. … Again, we didn’t play a great game, I thought, but we were good enough to win.”

The Knights were 0-for-10 on the power play against Edmonton in the first two games, but Karlsson broke through on the man advantage at 12:47 of the second period.

Moments after Fleury made a sliding save to deny Michael Cammalleri on a 2-on-1, Karlsson drove around Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and beat Cam Talbot from in tight for a 3-0 lead.

It was Karlsson’s 50th point of the season and the 100th of his career.

“It’s pretty good. Like I said, I didn’t think I’d be here scoring that many goals before the season,” Karlsson said. “But here I am, and I just want to continue doing that.”

Marchessault put the Knights ahead 2-0 when he got position in front of the net against Patrick Maroon and tipped in Nate Schmidt’s wrist shot from the point for his 21st goal and team-high 55th point.

The Knights’ fourth line was rewarded for its energetic play with 6:56 remaining in the first period, as Carpenter continued his hot streak.

Defenseman Deryk Engelland hopped on a loose puck in the slot, and his backhander was turned away by Talbot. But Carpenter was there to put in the rebound for his fourth goal in the past six games.

“(Pierre-Edouard Bellemare) and (Tomas) Nosek are really good players,” Carpenter said. “If I didn’t score tonight, it could have easily been one of them. We just try to be around the net and possess the puck and have a big, heavy game below the circles. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights Get Win Over Oilers
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights first win over the Edmonton Oilers.
Golden Knights React To Win Against Oilers
The Golden Knights react to their win against the Edmonton Oilers and Gerard Gallant comments on if he would let one of his players marry during one of their games.
A Golden Night To Remember
The first in-game wedding in team history occurred during the second intermission of the Knight’s 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Knights Prepare for Matchup Against the Oilers
Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writers Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights matchup against the Oilers, and William Karlsson's visit from 18 special guests from Sweden who came to support their countryman and give him a special jersey.
Golden Knights players on their 5-2 win over the Blackhawks
Vegas Golden Knights players on Erik Haula's absence, James Neal's injury and their come-from-behind win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Golden Knights On Comeback Win Against Chicago
The Golden Knights react to their 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Golden Edge: Knights Get Comeback Win Against Chicago
Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp go over the Golden Knights comeback win against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Gallant says Fleury's saves led to team's win over the Blackhawks
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant said during the post-game news conference that goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury's saves helped boost the team and led them to their 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Golden Edge: Knights fall flat against Flyers
Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights loss to the Flyers, including how Philadelphia outplayed Vegas without outshooting the Knights.
Golden Knights talk about loss to Flyers
Brayden McNabb, William Karlsson and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare talk about the Golden Knights loss to the Flyers.
Gerard Gallant talks about loss to Philadelphia
Golden Knights coach talks after the Golden Knights 4-1 loss to the Flyers.
Nolan Patrick Adjusting To NHL
The Philadelphia Flyers rookie Center talked about his game on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the recent road trip
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the team's recent road trip Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights logo proves popular at No. 4 in NHL merchandise
The Golden Knights’ name and sharp-looking logo may not be big with the United States Army these days. But fans seem to like it. A lot. According to Fanatics, which oversees the league’s online shop, the Knights rank No. 4 in the NHL when it comes to merchandise sales. The New York Rangers are the No. 1 team in sales, followed by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.
Golden Knights logo proves popular at No. 4 in NHL merchandise
The Golden Knights’ name and sharp-looking logo may not be big with the United States Army these days. But fans seem to like it. A lot. According to Fanatics, which oversees the league’s online shop, the Knights rank No. 4 in the NHL when it comes to merchandise sales. The New York Rangers are the No. 1 team in sales, followed by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.
Golden Knights React To Comeback Win Against Sharks
The Golden Knights react to their final game on the road trip against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Finish Road Trip With Win
Golden Knights beat reporter Steve Carp goes over the Golden Knights comeback win against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights preparing for important homestand
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen, Ed Graney and Steve Carp discuss the Golden Knights recent road trip, Pittsburgh's tribute to Marc-Andre Fleury as well as the upcoming homestand for the Golden Knights.
Fleury Glad To Have Homecoming Behind Him
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the Penguins video tribute to him and tonights loss against his former team.
Golden Knights On 5-4 Loss Against Penguins
Golden Knights react to the loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Marc-Andre Fleury's video tribute.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall To Penguins
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and Ed Graney go over Fleury returning to Pittsburgh and the Golden Knights loss to the Penguins.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose To Penguins
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fleury's impact on Pittsburgh lasting long after his time there
Marc-Andre Fleury has had a greater impact on Pittsburgh than just on the ice Fleury and his wife opened a playground at a Pennsylvania Boys and Girls Club The Sto-Ken-Rox Boys & Girls Club is located in McKees Rock, where more than 35 percent of residents live in poverty. The playground opened last year before Fleury started playing for the Golden Knights Fleury financed the construction of a state-of-the-art playground, as well as sports equipment to play hockey.
A look at Fleury's contribution to Boys and Girls Club
Kevin Nicholson, executive director of the Sto-Ken-Rox Boys and Girls Club in McKees Rock, Penn., talks about what Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury contributed to the center before he left the Penguins. (Ed Grane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights' Reilly Smith humbly happy with NHL award
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith talks about earning the Third Star of the Week on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights' Gerard Gallant on Fleury's return to Pittsburgh
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, about goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury's return to Pittsburgh. The Knights face the Penguins on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights' Fleury expects wide range of emotions in return to Pittsburgh
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talked about looking forward to facing his former team on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Carpenter Glad To Contribute To Golden Knights Win
The forward had a goal and an assist in the 4-3 victory over the Capitals Sunday , Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant Pleased With Knights Bounce-back Effort
The coach liked the way his team skated in the 4-3 win over Washington Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch On Golden Knights Resilient Win Over Capitals
The forward scored the game-winner Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nate Schmidt Returns To Washington
The Golden Knights defenseman talked about his time with the Capitals Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights On Comeback Win Against Capitals
The Golden Knights react to their win against the Washington Capitals.
Golden Edge: Knights Get Comeback Win Against Capitals
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writer Steve Carp go over the Knights comeback win against the Washington Capitals.
Golden Edge: Knights Get Comeback Win Against Capitals
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond gives a quick recap on the Golden Knights comeback win against the Washington Capitals.
Golden Edge: Wild defeat the Golden Knights 5-2
Steve Carp and Ed Graney recap the Golden Knights 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.
Golden Knights On Loss To The Wild
The Vegas Golden Knights react to the loss against the Minnesota Wild.
Gallant says the Golden Knights looked like a tired team
The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Minnesota Wild, 5-2. Head Coach Gerard Gallant says the team looked tired and he hopes they rebound in their next game.
Golden Knights reflect on their 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild
Vegas Golden Knights players Erik Haula and Nate Schmidt reflect on what led to the team's 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.
Jason Zucker on his big season, fatherhood, Golden Knights’ success
Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker, who is from Las Vegas, says he is pleased with his play and the way the Knights have captured the hearts of his hometown speaking before the game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in St. Paul, Minn. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Neal On Representing The Golden Knights At The Nhl All-star Game
James Neal on representing the Golden Knights at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Goaltender Marc-andre Fleury On The All-star Game
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury On All-star Weekend
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about representing the Golden Knights at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Forward William Karlsson On Facing His Former Team Columbus
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on facing his former team, Columbus, on Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Defenseman Brayden McNabb On The Team's Penalty Killing
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb on the team's penalty killing Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Coach Gerard Gallant On His Team's Penalty Killing
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's penalty killing Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scotty Bowman Is Impressed With The Golden Knights Start
The Hall of Fane coach credits GM George McPhee for putting a strong team on the ice after watching the Knights in Tampa Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Neal Proud Of Reaching 20-goal Mark
The veteran forward has had 20 or more goals for 10 straight seasons after scoring Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 against the Panthers in Sunrise, Florida (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Todd Richards is happy for Las Vegas having its own NHL team
Todd Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach, spoke about his days with the Las Vegas Thunder on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in Tampa (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players' favorite hockey Christmas presents
Sticks and skates dominates the list. Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Abandoned Pomeranians adopted through Golden Knights event
Many Pomeranians found their fur-ever homes for the holidays The Animal Foundation and the Vegas Golden Knights hosted a Pucks for Paws event, to kick-off the adoption of 164 Pomeranians found abandoned in Sandy Valley. 5 dogs were available at auction, while 10 more were available in a raffle to benefit Animal Foundation. The dogs were named by Golden Knights players and donned small Knights sweaters. The other Pomeranians will be available through an online raffle, open through Jan. 1
By the numbers: Expectations, challenges for Las Vegas’ WNBA team
The newly relocated Las Vegas WNBA franchise will begin play in the 2018 season. New owners MGM Resorts will integrate a professional franchise into Las Vegas’ busy sports landscape that’s shared with the 51s, Lights FC, Golden Knights and Raiders. Here are some of the expectations and challenges the team will have. 1. Ticket prices: The key to any sports franchise is selling season tickets and group outings. For Las Vegas’ team, that starts with locals. "(You don’t) just open the doors and tell everybody you’ve got a game and stand there waiting to sell tickets," 51s president Don Logan said. "You’ve got to get out, you’ve got to get out into the community and you’ve got to do everything we do. There’s no easy way." Last year, San Antonio charged $12 to $165 for single-game tickets for 17 home games. 2. Creating an identity: Coach Bill Laimbeer inherits a team from San Antonio that hasn’t made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2012. Las Vegas' team is also a franchise that lost its first 14 games last season before finishing a league-worst 8-26. 3. Patience will be required: Will they have to fill all 12,000 seats at Mandalay Bay for the season to be deemed successful? "They have to be realistic," Connecticut Sun CEO Mitchell Etess said. "If they could get 5,000 bodies into every single game, that would be pretty good for the first year."
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
Nate Quote
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is leading the team in time on ice. He talks about the adjustment to the style of play in the Pacific Division, as well as his pregame "Magic trick" ritual. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like