Karlsson gets his 30th goal as Knights beat Edmonton

William Karlsson scored his 30th goal of the season, and the Golden Knights notched a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and right wing Reilly Smith (19) fight for the puck against Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Strome (18) and defenseman Matt Benning (83) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) sends the puck into the air against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Yohann Auvitu (81) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) falls to the ice while attempting to score as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom (77) and center Ryan Strome (18) defend during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) tries to score on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula, not pictured, during an NHL game against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) tries to maintain control of the puck against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Kris Russell (4) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg (24) shoots against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots against the Edmonton Oilers during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) watches the puck go past Edmonton Oilers left wing Anton Slepyshev (58) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Edmonton Oilers fans celebrate a goal against the Golden Knights during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) fights with Edmonton Oilers left wing Jujhar Khaira (16) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) passes the puck during an NHL game against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81), left, lines up a shot against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Yohann Auvitu (81) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) fights with Edmonton Oilers left wing Jujhar Khaira (16) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) moves the puck against Golden Knights defenseman Clayton Stoner (4) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) and defenseman Brad Hunt (77) go for the puck around Edmonton Oilers left wing Jujhar Khaira (16) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) controls the puck against Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Strome (18) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) goes in to score a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates a goal by center Ryan Carpenter, not pictured, during an NHL game against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) goes after the puck against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom (77) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brad Hunt (77) and Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (98) watch the puck fly into the air during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) during an NHL game against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and right wing Reilly Smith (19) fight for the puck against Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Strome (18) and defenseman Matt Benning (83) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Hockey fans participate in the Canadian National Anthem before the start of an NHL game between the Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by center Ryan Carpenter during an NHL game against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) fights for the puck against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brandon Davidson (88) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) chases after the puck next to Edmonton Oilers defenseman Kris Russell (4) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) moves the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Edmonton Oilers during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) and left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) defend against Edmonton Oilers left wing Anton Slepyshev (58) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon (19) moves the puck against Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the goal while playing the Edmonton Oilers during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during a break while playing the Edmonton Oilers during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) falls to the ice next to Edmonton Oilers right wing Zack Kassian (44) during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Edmonton Oilers left wing Jujhar Khaira (16) moves the puck as Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) defends during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the goal while playing the Edmonton Oilers during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) talks with Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during a break in play against the Edmonton Oilers at an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Reaching the 30-goal plateau is a noteworthy feat in today’s NHL, where goals are harder to come by.

But William Karlsson is going to have to do a little more to impress Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant.

“He better have 40 when it’s all said and done,” Gallant said with a smile.

Karlsson notched his Western Conference-leading 30th goal, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves, as the Knights defeated Edmonton 4-1 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena to become the first team in the Western Conference to reach 80 points.

“They took it to us this year, so that was definitely in the back of our mind,” Knights forward Ryan Carpenter said. “It would have been nice to help (Fleury) out and not give up that goal, but it’s a good, complete 60-minute game for us.”

Carpenter, Jonathan Marchessault and Erik Haula also scored, and David Perron had two assists for the Knights (38-15-4), who improved to 14-1-1 against the Pacific Division and defeated the Oilers for the first time in three meetings.

“Everyone’s chipping in,” Karlsson said. “It’s good to see Carpenter scoring back to back. He’s been really hot lately. And my line scored (two) as well. That’s how you win games, everyone chipping in. That’s when we’re tough to beat.”

The Knights sent Edmonton (23-29-4) to its fifth straight loss and finally contained Connor McDavid after the Oilers’ star had five points (two goals, three assists) in the first two meetings.

McDavid managed two shots on goal and took a penalty in the second period that led to Karlsson’s power-play goal.

“I didn’t think he had the puck as much in the neutral zone with his speed and his attack,” Gallant said. “He’s still a dangerous player. He had two or three real good rushes that he made great plays on they didn’t finish. We got in control of the game by scoring that first goal. … Again, we didn’t play a great game, I thought, but we were good enough to win.”

The Knights were 0-for-10 on the power play against Edmonton in the first two games, but Karlsson broke through on the man advantage at 12:47 of the second period.

Moments after Fleury made a sliding save to deny Michael Cammalleri on a 2-on-1, Karlsson drove around Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and beat Cam Talbot from in tight for a 3-0 lead.

It was Karlsson’s 50th point of the season and the 100th of his career.

“It’s pretty good. Like I said, I didn’t think I’d be here scoring that many goals before the season,” Karlsson said. “But here I am, and I just want to continue doing that.”

Marchessault put the Knights ahead 2-0 when he got position in front of the net against Patrick Maroon and tipped in Nate Schmidt’s wrist shot from the point for his 21st goal and team-high 55th point.

The Knights’ fourth line was rewarded for its energetic play with 6:56 remaining in the first period, as Carpenter continued his hot streak.

Defenseman Deryk Engelland hopped on a loose puck in the slot, and his backhander was turned away by Talbot. But Carpenter was there to put in the rebound for his fourth goal in the past six games.

“(Pierre-Edouard Bellemare) and (Tomas) Nosek are really good players,” Carpenter said. “If I didn’t score tonight, it could have easily been one of them. We just try to be around the net and possess the puck and have a big, heavy game below the circles. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.