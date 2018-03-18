Karlsson nets hat trick as Golden Knights blank Flames 4-0

William Karlsson scored a natural hat trick in the second period, and the Golden Knights put a halt to their recent slide with a 4-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his third goal of the night during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) celebrates his second period goal against the Calgary Flames at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) keeps his eye on a incoming slap shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves, second left, fights with Calgary Flames right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 41 saves for his fourth shutout of the season. He made 20 stops in the first period and tied Chris Osgood for 12th all time with his 401st career victory.

The Knights (46-21-5, 97 points) snapped their two-game losing streak and won for the first time at home since Feb. 23.

Karlsson is fourth in the league with 39 goals, three behind leader Alex Ovechkin of Washington in the race for the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy.

He gave the Knights a 2-0 advantage when he converted on a 2-on-1 with James Neal at 6:26 of the second and one-timed a pass from Jonathan Marchessault past Flames goaltender Mike Smith at the 13:01 mark.

Karlsson added his third goal of the period less than two minutes later when he entered the zone with speed and snapped a shot from the right circle that beat Smith on the stick side.

Colin Miller opened the scoring for the Knights at 5:33 of the second period shortly after Ryan Reaves buried Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie with a thunderous check at the side of the Calgary net.

