Karlsson propels Golden Knights to win over Blue Jackets

William Karlsson had two goals against his former team, and the Golden Knights scored three times in the second period to earn a 6-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Colin Miller, Brad Hunt and James Neal had goals during a span of 4:16 in the second to put the Knights on top 4-2. Erik Haula added an empty-net goal with 1:02 remaining.
Jonathan Marchessault, who began his career in the Blue Jackets organization, added two assists for the Knights (32-11-4, 68 points), who stayed one point behind league-leading Tampa Bay in the race for the best record in the NHL.
The Knights improved to a league-best 19-2-2 at home and are 10-0-2 in their past 12 games at T-Mobile Arena. They have lost at home in regulation since a 3-0 setback to Dallas on Nov. 28.
