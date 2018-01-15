Karlsson’s career year adds key ingredient to Golden Knights’ recipe

The 25-year-old center from Sweden William Karlsson leads the team with 23 goals and has been a solid two-way player for the first-place Knights.

Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate after center William Karlsson, right, scored a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) controls the puck as New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) closes in during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, left, celebrates with center Jonathan Marchessault, center, and right wing Reilly Smith after scoring is goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch, left, celebrates with center William Karlsson after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala (22) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Nashville Predators at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 02, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates with teammate right ring Reilly Smith (19) after performing the first hat trick in franchise history during their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates after scoring a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) moves the puck against the Florida Panthers during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — William Karlsson’s recipe for success in the NHL wasn’t that complicated. He just didn’t have all the ingredients at his disposal until this year.

The Golden Knights’ center, who turned 25 last week, is having a career year. He has been a huge part of the team’s great start, leading the first-place Knights with 23 goals and totaling 37 points going into Tuesday’s game against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Yet he was snubbed for the NHL All-Star Game when the rosters were announced last week.

“It’s been unbelievable so far,” Karlsson said. “I’ve always known I had an offensive upside, but maybe (23) goals is more than I dreamt of this early in the season.”

Part of that recipe has been the chance to play with two talented linemates in Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith. Karlsson made the most of his opportunity after the Knights selected him from the Columbus Blue Jackets in the expansion draft, working hard in the offseason in anticipation of an increased workload under coach Gerard Gallant.

“It’s been the best time of my life,” said the Marsta, Sweden native. “Ever since I got picked by Vegas, I knew it was a fresh start for me, maybe get the chance I always wanted. So I made sure I put in good work over the summer to be as prepared as possible to be able to be one of the top guys.

“I started off a little slow but I picked it up after a while. Playing with Marchessault and Smith, we have great chemistry together and just kept it going.”

The trio has combined for 51 goals, 63 assists and 114 points in 42 games. They have clicked since Gallant put them together in early November.

“I feel a lot more comfortable,” said Karlsson, who is averaging just over 18 minutes of ice time and has played in all 42 games for the Knights (29-10-3, 61 points). Last year, he averaged just over 13 minutes and scored only six goals with the Blue Jackets.

“I’m not afraid to make plays,” he said. “I’m not afraid to make mistakes. Usually when you have that kind of confidence, that’s when you play well.”

Asked about Karlsson’s play, general manager George McPhee said, “‘Delighted’ is probably the right word. We really liked the line and the chemistry of that line. They’ve helped each other have a really good start.

“Probably the most surprising aspect of his game is he plays as well in the defensive zone as he does in the offensive zone. He’s reliable and trustworthy and cares how he performs defensively.”

Karlsson could be up for postseason awards, perhaps the Selke Trophy for top defensive forward or the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for most gentlemanly player.

But the big prize for Karlsson would be a new contract. Karlsson is a restricted free agent at the end of the season and it’s a virtual certainty he will be re-signed.

He is making $1 million this season, and after Marchessault recently signed a six-year, $30 million extension, Karlsson can expect a good bump in salary and a lengthy term. Marchessault is locked up through 2024 and Smith through 2022.

Neither Karlsson nor McPhee would publicly discuss anything about negotiations. But Karlsson made it clear he is very happy wearing a Knights sweater.

“Of course I want to stay,” Karlsson said. “I’m having such a great time in Vegas; not just on the ice, but off the ice too. I love the city. So why not play with them for a few more years? That would be great.”

Three storylines

1. Managing defeat. The Knights have done a good job of not letting losses manifest themselves into long losing streaks. Three has been the maximum so far. And with the team beginning a four-game road trip following Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton, it’s an important game.

2. Sweep in Smashville? This is the third and final meeting of the regular season between the Knights and Predators with the Knights having won the first two games. The Predators haven’t forgotten that.

3. Power Play blues. The Knights were 0 for 6 on the power play vs. the Oilers and last scored with the man advantage back on Jan. 2 against Nashville. They are 21st in the NHL in power play percentage.

