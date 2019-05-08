Kenan Thompson to host 2019 NHL Awards in Las Vegas

The comedian — of “Saturday Night Live” and “D2: The Mighty Ducks” fame — will preside over the ceremony’s 10th year in Las Vegas.

Kenan Thompson (Photo by: NBC/Mary Ellen Matthews)

Get ready for a few knuckle pucks at the 2019 NHL Awards.

The league announced Wednesday that comedian Kenan Thompson — of “Saturday Night Live” and “D2: The Mighty Ducks” fame — will host the June 19 event at Mandalay Bay Events Center. The show is being held in Las Vegas for the 10th time and tickets are available at NHL.com/Awards.

“My first movie role was in ‘D2: The Mighty Ducks’ so my connection to hockey dates back to my childhood,” Thompson said in a statement. “I have a great deal of admiration for hockey players and the NHL, so I’m excited to be a part of the 2019 NHL Awards show and its celebration of the year’s best performances.”

The Golden Knights will learn during the ceremony whether right wing Mark Stone will win the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward. Stone is one of three finalists, along with Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly.

