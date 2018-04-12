Kings’ Drew Doughty faces hearing for hit on William Carrier

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty will have a hearing Thursday with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for his “illegal hit to the head” of Golden Knights forward William Carrier in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.
Doughty could face a suspension or fine from the league. The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.
Doughty delivered a crunching check midway through the third period of the Knights’ 1-0 victory on Wednesday, and his shoulder appeared to make contact with Carrier’s chin, causing the Knights forward to faceplant to the ice like a woozy MMA fighter.
Carrier, who dished out two punishing hits on Doughty in the first period, did not return and presumably was evaluated for a concussion. Doughty was not penalized on the play.
Doughty’s hit on Carrier pic.twitter.com/9Iy6cOoQZg
— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 12, 2018
“I thought it was a bad hit, but again, that’s not for me to decide,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said following the game. “The referee didn’t think it was a penalty, but I’m sure people will look at that hit and make a decision.”
Losing Doughty for any length of time would be a blow to the Kings, who played Game 1 without injured defensemen Derek Forbort and Jake Muzzin.
The best-of-seven series resumes with Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
