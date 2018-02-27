Golden Knights/NHL

Kings rally for 3-2 overtime win over Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2018 - 10:28 pm
 
Updated February 26, 2018 - 11:37 pm

LOS ANGELES — One team got the puck to bounce its way, the other didn’t.

Sometimes, it’s that simple in hockey.

The Golden Knights hit the crossbar in overtime after the Los Angeles Kings had used a fortuitous bounce to get some momentum in the third period. Then Dustin Brown’s power-play goal with 1:46 remaining in OT gave the Kings a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Golden Knights at Staples Center.

The two teams will meet again at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s tough sometimes,” said Reilly Smith, whose third-period goal had given the Knights a 2-0 lead but whose shot two minutes into OT rang off the crossbar. “Obviously a few bounces helped them out. We had some chances and we didn’t finish them.”

Anze Kopitar’s one-timer with 10.8 seconds remaining in regulation forced OT. The Kings had a sixth attacker and Dion Phaneuf made a perfect cross-ice feed to Kopitar who beat Marc-Andre Fleury. Moments before, Fleury made three huge stops to keep the Kings from tying it.

“It was a good game but it’s disappointing to not get the two points,” Fleury said. “They made a strong push late to tie it.”

Moments after Smith caught the crossbar in OT, Colin Miller was called for hooking and Los Angeles had a 4-on-3 man advantage. Brown was uncovered and he was able to put the puck past Fleury for the game-winner and his 19th of the season.

“I’m not disappointed at all. I thought we played great,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “The first goal goes off our guy’s face and in the net and they made a great play to tie it up 2-2. It was a big point for us and they got two.”

Erik Haula opened the scoring after James Neal chipped the puck ahead to him and Haula wristed a shot over Jonathan Quick’s arm 4:37 into the contest. For Haula, it was his 23rd goal of the season. Neal had missed the last three games with the flu.

Smith made it 2-0 47 seconds into the third period on a great individual play in front of the Los Angeles net as he out-muscled Drew Doughty for position and swatted the loose puck past Quick.

The Kings cut it to 2-1 as Jeff Carter scored his first goal of the season while L.A. was on the power play as he beat Fleury from close range at 12:28 with Ryan Reaves in the penalty box for hooking.

Reaves, who was acquired in a trade from Pittsburgh on Friday, made his presence felt immediately in his debut with the Knights. Reaves laid a heavy hit on Kyle Clifford during his first shift and confronted the Kings forward after Clifford had decked Oscar Lindberg with an apparent elbow to the head near the Knights’ bench a few minutes later. Lindberg was slow to get up and went to the dressing room and did not return.

“I didn’t like it,” Gallant said of the play. “I didn’t think it was a good hit. When a guy gets hurt, I don’t like it.”

The Knights lost another forward when Neal collided with L.A. defenseman Jake Muzzin behind the Knights goal 9:34 into the second period, appeared to land awkwardly and did not return. Alex Tuch took Neal’s place on Haula’s line. Gallant said fatigue wasn’t a factor and he didn’t know Lindberg’s or Neal’s availability for Tuesday’s rematch.

“I’m not sure what their status is,” Gallant said. “We’ll have them checked at home and we’ll see.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

