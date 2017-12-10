Knights activate goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from injured reserve

Marc-Andre Fleury’s nearly two-month stay on the injured reserve list ended Sunday after the Golden Knights activated their starting goaltender.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, left, and left wing Brendan Leipsic (13) on the ice during the NHL team's practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

He’s back.

Marc-Andre Fleury’s nearly two-month stay on the injured reserve list ended Sunday after the Golden Knights activated their starting goaltender. Fleury had been out since Oct. 13 when he suffered a concussion in the second period against Detroit and has not played since.

Fleury missed 25 games with the concussion, the third of his career. He practiced with the team last week and is expected to start Tuesday when the Knights host Carolina at T-Mobile Arena. Fleury is 3-1 with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

To make room for Fleury, the Knights assigned goaltender Maxime Lagace to the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves. Lagace was recalled October 22 and appeared in 14 games for the Golden Knights, making 13 starts. He was 6-6-1 with a 3.79 GAA and an .872 saving percentage.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.