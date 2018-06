Two of NHL’s furriest fans met at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights fan Logan "Logan the Girl with the Hat" Sokoloski, poses with Bark-Andre Furry, left, and Washington Capitals fan Ovie the Bulldog at the Forum Shops at Caesars Tuesday, June 19, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights fan Logan "Logan the Girl with the Hat" Sokoloski, poses with Bark-Andre Furry, left, and Washington Capitals fan Ovie the Bulldog at the Forum Shops at Caesars Tuesday, June 19, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights fan Logan "Logan the Girl with the Hat" Sokoloski, sits down for a meal with Bark-Andre Furry, right, and Washington Capitals fan Ovie the Bulldog at the Forum Shops at Caesars Tuesday, June 19, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights fan Logan "Logan the Girl with the Hat" Sokoloski, sits down for a meal with Bark-Andre Furry, right, and Washington Capitals fan Ovie the Bulldog at the Forum Shops at Caesars Tuesday, June 19, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights fans Rick Williams with Bark-Andre Furry, left, and Washington Capitals fans Mike Robertson with Ovie the Bulldog talk to a reporter at the Forum Shops at Caesars Tuesday, June 19, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Washington Capitals fans Mike Robertson with Ovie the Bulldog, left, and Vegas Golden Knights fans Logan "Logan the Girl with the Hat" Sokoloski with Bark-Andre Furry go window shopping at the Forum Shops at Caesars Tuesday, June 19, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights superfan Bark-Andre Furry and Washington Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog shared a plate of meatballs and spaghetti upon meeting.

Check out the photos and video of the furry meeting above.

