Knights’ Bill Foley reflects on ‘remarkable ride’ in letter to fans

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley reflected on the “unforgettable moments” of his team’s record-setting first season in a letter to fans written for the Review-Journal.

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley is all smiles before the start of Vegas' game four playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Kings during a watch party at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Foley wrote of how people were skeptical that an expansion team could thrive in a non-traditional hockey market like Las Vegas. “Despite these naysayers, we kept saying our expectation was ‘playoffs in three (years), Stanley Cup in six.’ People thought we were nuts,” Foley said.

“But what we are most proud of this year– and most grateful for – is that we can call Las Vegas ‘home.’ This is more important than anything we achieved this season on the ice,” he continued.

“We are privileged to play in front of the best and most passionate fans in the league, in the best arena in the league. Talk to any of our players and they will tell you the same thing. Hopefully you are as proud representing the Golden Knights as the Golden Knights are representing you.”





Foley’s letter also appears on page 16 of the Review-Journal’s season recap section published in Thursday’s paper.

