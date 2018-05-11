Knights’ Carrier doubtful for Game 1 of Western Final

Golden Knights forward William Carrier suffered an undisclosed injury during Game 5 in the second round against San Jose and is doubtful for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) slams San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) against the glass during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights forward William Carrier is doubtful for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, coach Gerard Gallant said Thursday.

Carrier suffered an undisclosed injury during Game 5 in the second round against San Jose. He has not practiced in preparation for Saturday’s series opener, and Gallant was unsure whether Carrier would travel.

“Obviously it’s not good that he hasn’t skated the last two days,” Gallant said. “He probably won’t be ready for Game 1, but we’ll see where it goes.”

If Carrier is unable to play, either Tomas Nosek or Ryan Reaves are expected to skate on the Knights’ fourth line.

