Knights extend winning streak with 4-2 win over the Rangers

The Golden Knights (27-15-4) beat the New York Rangers 4-2 Tuesday night for their seventh straight victory and extended a streak of earning at least one point to 10 consecutive games.

New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey looks for a pass while being defended by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider and Vegas Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt battles for the puck against New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

The Golden Knights kept on rolling with a 4-2 win over the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.

The Knights (27-15-4) have won seven straight and earned at least a point in 10 consecutive games.

Cody Eakin finished off a breakaway to put the Knights ahead for good late in an otherwise sluggish opening period.

Brandon Pirri extended the lead with a power-play goal in the second period when he tapped in a rebound after Max Pacioretty’s one-timer hit the inside of the post and settled in the crease behind Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. It was the seventh goal of the season for Pirri and the first the Knights have scored on the man-advantage since Dec. 23.

Jonathan Marchessault scored his first goal in eight games when he beat Georgiev on a breakaway late in the second period.

Ryan Carpenter added an empty-netter and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots for the Knights, who have recorded a point in 12 straight home games dating to a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Nov. 16.

The Rangers (17-18-7), who have dropped four straight, got late goals from Mika Zibanejad and Jesper Fast.

The Knights complete their homestand Thursday with a 7 p.m. game against the San Jose Sharks.

