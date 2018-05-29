Knights face Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final — PHOTOS

The Golden Knights take on the Washington Capitals in Las Vegas for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) battles for the puck between Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) and right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) celebrates his first period goal in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) gets the puck past Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) for a goal during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his first period goal as Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and left wing Jakub Vrana (13) skate away in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a first period goal by center William Karlsson (71) in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) gets checked by Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) scores a goal past Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates a goal by defenseman Colin Miller, not pictured, against Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller, not pictured, during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates a goal against Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center William Karlsson, second from left, against the Washington Capitals during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller, not pictured, scores a goal past Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller against the Washington Capitals during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a first-period save during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals against the Golden Knights on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a first-period save against Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the first period during Vegas' Game 1 matchup with the Washington Capitals during the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) shoots on Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) in the first period of Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save with the help of defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) against Capitals right wing Jay Beagle (83) in the first period during Vegas' Game 1 matchup with the Washington Capitals during the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) with the help of defenseman Colin Miller (6) in the first period during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a first-period save against Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) gives up a first-period goal during Vegas' Game 1 matchup with the Washington Capitals during the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) in the first period during Vegas' Game 1 matchup with the Washington Capitals during the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) gives up a first-period goal to Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) scores a first-period goal against Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against the Washington Capitals during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals players celebrate a goal against the Golden Knights during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) sends the puck past Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends as Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) tries to get the puck during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) looks on during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) shoots past Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20) moves the puck against the Golden Knights during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) moves the puck as Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) defends during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A shot goes past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) trips up after losing the puck to Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) controls the puck against Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) moves the puck against the Golden Knights during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, not pictured, during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky (65) gets checked by Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa (47) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save against Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates with center Jonathan Marchessault (81) after scoring a second-period goal against Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates with center Jonathan Marchessault (81) after scoring a second-period goal during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals with the Washington Capitals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates with teammates Jonathan Marchessault (81), Deryk Engelland (5) and Shea Theodore (27) after scoring a second-period goal during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals with the Washington Capitals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates with teammates Jonathan Marchessault (81), Deryk Engelland (5), Shea Theodore (27) and William Karlsson (71) after scoring a second-period goal during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals with the Washington Capitals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a second-period save against Capitals center Lars Eller (20) during Vegas' Game 1 matchup with the Washington Capitals during the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals against the Golden Knights on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals against the Golden Knights on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save against Golden Knights center Tomas Nosek (92) during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second-period save against Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) during Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The first game of the series took place at T-Mobile Arena, where the Knights last played Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Winnipeg Jets. The Knights won that game, eventually taking the series in Game 5 in Winnipeg.

