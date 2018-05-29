Knights face Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final — PHOTOS

The Golden Knights take on the Washington Capitals in Las Vegas for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The first game of the series took place at T-Mobile Arena, where the Knights last played Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Winnipeg Jets. The Knights won that game, eventually taking the series in Game 5 in Winnipeg.
Check out the photo gallery above for photos from tonight’s game from Review-Journal photographers.
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.