Knights fall 7-1 in regular-season finale, await playoff foe

CALGARY, Alberta — Mark Jankowski scored four goals, and the Calgary Flames routed the Golden Knights 7-1 Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome in the final regular-season game for both teams.
The Knights, who finished with a 51-24-7 record and 109 points to win the Pacific Division in their inaugural year, were waiting to see who their first-round opponent would be in the Stanley Cup playoffs. They will face either Los Angeles or San Jose after Anaheim won and secured second place in the division with 101 points.
Jankowski had his hat trick late in the second period and added his fourth goal early in the third for Calgary, which finished its season 37-35-10. The Flames dominated in the Knights’ end all night and made life miserable for Marc-Andre Fleury, who got the start in goal but gave way to Malcolm Subban at the start of the third period.
Cody Eakin’s second-period goal accounted for the Knights’ scoring.
