Knights fall 7-1 in regular-season finale, await playoff foe

Calgary Flames goalie Jon Gillies makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

A tribute sticker for the Humboldt Broncos is seen on the helmet of Calgary Flames' Michael Stone, prior to the Flames' NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

Young fans hold up tribute signs for the Humboldt Broncos, who were involved in a bus crash, prior to an NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson, right, from Sweden, battles with Calgary Flames' Michael Frolik, from the Czech Republic, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames' Mark Jankowski, right, celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with Troy Brouwer, left, and Mikael Backlund, from Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch, right, battles for the puck with Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson, from Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights and Calgary Flames players form a circle for a moment of silence for the Humboldt Broncos injured or killed in a bus crash Friday, before an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, April 7, 2018. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames' Spencer Foo, right, celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with teammate Matt Bartkowski during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Eakin scores on Calgary Flames goalie Jon Gillies during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames' Garnet Hathaway scores on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta — Mark Jankowski scored four goals, and the Calgary Flames routed the Golden Knights 7-1 Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome in the final regular-season game for both teams.

The Knights, who finished with a 51-24-7 record and 109 points to win the Pacific Division in their inaugural year, were waiting to see who their first-round opponent would be in the Stanley Cup playoffs. They will face either Los Angeles or San Jose after Anaheim won and secured second place in the division with 101 points.

Jankowski had his hat trick late in the second period and added his fourth goal early in the third for Calgary, which finished its season 37-35-10. The Flames dominated in the Knights’ end all night and made life miserable for Marc-Andre Fleury, who got the start in goal but gave way to Malcolm Subban at the start of the third period.

Cody Eakin’s second-period goal accounted for the Knights’ scoring.

