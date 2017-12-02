Knights fall in Winnipeg for 3rd straight loss, 7-4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Colin Miller’s disallowed goal midway through the second period proved to be a turning point, and the Golden Knights dropped their third straight game Friday, 7-4 to the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Center.
Cody Eakin and William Karlsson had first-period goals to stake the Knights (15-9-1) to a 2-1 advantage after a sluggish start. Erik Haula and Miller scored in the third period for the Knights.
Kyle Connor scored twice in the third, and Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and two assists for the Jets, who scored three times in the opening 6:16 of the third period to go up 5-2.
Miller’s wiped out goal would have given the Knights a 3-1 lead at 9:39 of the second period. Winnipeg won a challenge that Knights forward Alex Tuch was offside at the start of the play.
Three takeaways
1. Engelland out. Defenseman Deryk Engelland was scratched against Winnipeg on Friday and is listed as day to day, according to Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant. Engelland was hit in the hand with a shot during the third period of Thursday’s loss at Minnesota. He was replaced in the lineup by Jon Merrill.
2. Manitoba men. Winnipeg natives Cody Eakin and Brendan Leipsic got the starting nod in their hometown with linemate Oscar Lindberg. Leipsic had the primary assist on Eakin’s first-period goal.
3. Struggles in second. There was a time not too long ago that the Knights dominated the second period. But they were outscored in the middle stanza for the third straight game and have a minus-6 goal differential in the second period in the past nine games.
