Knights fall in Winnipeg for 3rd straight loss, 7-4

Las Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) celebrates Colin Miller's (6) shot that got past Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Miller's goal was challenged and called off due to offside. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Matt Hendricks (15) attempts to get an opening against Las Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) and Nate Schmidt (88) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Tyler Myers' (not shown) shot goes through the legs of Las Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace, center, as Golden Knights' Colin Miller (6) defends and Jets' Joel Armia (40) looks on during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Dmitry Kulikov (5) defends against Las Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Las Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) attempts to get to room in front of Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) by clearing Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Las Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Eakin's (21) celebrates his goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) and Joel Armia (40) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Las Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Eakin (21) and Colin Miller (6) celebrate Eakin's goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyk (37) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Las Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard, upper right, Gallant talks to a linesman (73) during first-period NHL hockey game action against the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) looks on as Las Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Eakin's (21) shot hits the back of the net as Jets' Joel Armia (40) defends and Knights' Colin Miller (6) looks on during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Las Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) and Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) look on as a Jets' shot from the point hits off the crossbar during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Tyler Myers (57), Matt Hendricks (15) and Joel Armia (40) celebrate Hendricks' goal during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets' Matt Hendricks (15), Mathieu Perreault (85), Joel Armia (40) and Tyler Myers (57) celebrate Hendricks' goal during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Colin Miller’s disallowed goal midway through the second period proved to be a turning point, and the Golden Knights dropped their third straight game Friday, 7-4 to the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Center.

Cody Eakin and William Karlsson had first-period goals to stake the Knights (15-9-1) to a 2-1 advantage after a sluggish start. Erik Haula and Miller scored in the third period for the Knights.

Kyle Connor scored twice in the third, and Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and two assists for the Jets, who scored three times in the opening 6:16 of the third period to go up 5-2.

Miller’s wiped out goal would have given the Knights a 3-1 lead at 9:39 of the second period. Winnipeg won a challenge that Knights forward Alex Tuch was offside at the start of the play.

