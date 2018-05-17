Knights’ Fleury meets with Humboldt bus crash victim’s family

Golatender Marc-Andre Fleury met with the widow and sons of deceased Humboldt Broncos coach-general manager Darcy Haugan after Wednesday’s 4-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) takes part in the morning skate ahead of Game 2 against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Marc-Andre Fleury meets a lot of people over the course of a hockey season.

Wednesday, it was Fleury’s pleasure to meet the family of deceased Humboldt Broncos coach-general manager Darcy Haugan following the Knights’ 4-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

Darcy Haugan was one of 16 members of the Broncos who died in a bus crash in Saskatchewan on April 6. Haugan’s widow, Christina, and her two sons, Carson and Jackson, met with Fleury after the game outside the team’s locker room at T-Mobile Arena.

Fleury was still emotionally moved from the experience Thursday.

“It’s such a sad story for all those families and that community,” Fleury said. “Obviously they’re big hockey fans. I’m fortunate that I was able to make them think about something else for a bit and maybe get them to smile for a bit.

“It makes you realize you have to cherish every day with your family and your friends.”

Tickle remains an earful

Fleury was still a big hit on social media Thursday after tickling Blake Wheeler’s ear during a third-period scrum in front of the net.

“I did that? There are cameras everywhere,” he said. “I was just sitting there, he was sitting there, people were fighting and I thought I’d have a little smile by myself.”

Fleury had 33 saves to earn his 72nd career playoff win and passed Jacques Plante to move into ninth place on the NHL’s all-time playoff wins list. Chris Osgood is eighth with 74 wins. He also picked up an assist on Jonathan Marchessault’s empty-net goal with 2.7 seconds left. It was his third career playoff assist and his first since 2013 when he assisted on Evgeni Malkin’s goal against the New York Islanders.

“I got an assist? I didn’t even know,” Fleury said. “I’d like to score a goal, but assists are good.”

Perron may play

Forward David Perron said he was feeling better after battling an apparent flu bug and said he could be back in the lineup Friday for Game 4.

“We’ll see,” he said after skating Thursday at City National Arena. “I didn’t skate for three or four days and (Wednesday) was the first time and today was much better.

“At this point, it’s not my decision. The team’s winning. Whatever it is, it’s going to be. I trust everyone in the organization, but it’s not easy. I flew back before Game 2 and it’s tough to miss the game. I think it was the right decision to make sure it didn’t go around the room.”

First and last

When Marchessault scored into an empty net with 2.7 seconds to go, he became the first player in NHL playoff history to score in the first minute and the final minute of a game.

Marchessault gave the Knights a 1-0 lead when he beat Connor Hellebuyck 35 seconds into the game.

Marchessault, who leads the Knights in playoff scoring with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists), is one point from tying the NHL record for most points by a player in his team’s first playoff appearance. Igor Larionov and Jude Drouin both had 18 points, Larionov with the 1994 San Jose Sharks, Drouin with the 1975 New York Islanders.

