Knights forward Max Pacioretty grinds through hectic 4 days

Since Friday, winger Max Pacioretty has scored two game-winning goals, added a fourth son to his family and slept far less than normal.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, right, and center Paul Stastny celebrate after Pacioretty's goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) fight for puck control during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Max Pacioretty’s last four days were a mix of manic and memorable.

The Golden Knights winger scored two game-winning goals, added a fourth son to his family and slept far less than normal. And it all started when Pacioretty checked his phone after the Knights’ 3-2 win in Anaheim on Friday and realized he needed to get home and to a hospital as soon as possible.

“I said ‘Wow, we’ve got to rush,’” Pacioretty said. “Just the way the guys are in the (locker) room they made sure we hurried as fast as we could to get out of there. The staff, the players, packing up the stuff on the bus and the plane. And we were able to make it there on time.”

The Knights had a driver waiting for Pacioretty when they landed in Las Vegas so he could be with his wife Katia as their family added a sixth member. He didn’t sleep Friday night, and took his three older sons home at 7 p.m. Saturday, ordered dinner and promptly slept from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

At that point it was time to check his wife out of the hospital, eat breakfast and get ready for the Knights 1 p.m. game Sunday against the New Jersey Devils. Pacioretty still had plenty of energy left because he scored his second game-winning goal in two games in a 3-2 victory.

“I guess I can look back to my days and it was the funnest game I ever played after having a child,” coach Gerard Gallant said Sunday. “Max came out there and he looked happy today and he was playing and he played hard and he played fun. So I think he was tired, but I think he went out there and played a great game because he was so pumped up about the baby.”

Pacioretty downplayed the impact his hectic schedule had on his performance. He’s now been with his wife through four births, one of which came right before he represented the U.S. at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

“Little bit used to it by now,” Pacioretty said. “It was a little bit different when I had to leave my newborn son to go to Sochi right away. That one was difficult and I think that experience made this a little easier on me.”

Cherry loves Pirri

Forward Brandon Pirri, who was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves on Monday, has one noteworthy fan in “Hockey Night in Canada” commentator and former NHL coach Don Cherry.

On his “Coach’s Corner” intermission segment Saturday, Cherry said the Knights’ decision to send Pirri to the AHL on Friday was “ridiculous” after he scored six goals in seven games. He also told Pirri to not sulk and “keep going.”

“I had some buddies back home that sent me that clip,” Pirri, a Toronto native, said. “That was pretty cool. He’s a big deal back home so it was cool to get a shout out.”

Reaves stumps for Marchessault

Forward Ryan Reaves had an interesting rationale when explaining why forward Jonathan Marchessault should be voted into the NHL All-Star Game. Marchessault is one of eight players in the Pacific Division eligible to join via fan vote that ends at 8:59 p.m. Thursday.

“Get Marchy to the All-Star game. The average height of the All-Star team is too high,” Reaves said while stumping for his 5-foot-9-inch teammate. “We need to bring it down a bit.”

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.