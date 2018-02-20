Knights’ Gerard Gallant wins first offsides challenge of season

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant knows he isn’t going to win every challenge. But he knew he was going to be right when he challenged a second-period goal by the Anaheim Ducks during Monday’s game.

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) takes a slap shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant knows he isn’t going to win every challenge.

But he knew he was going to be right when he challenged a second-period goal by the Anaheim Ducks during Monday night’s game at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights claimed Rickard Rakell was offside on Ryan Getzlaf’s goal with 3:11 left in the period.

Video coordinator Tommy Cruz notified the bench, and Gallant informed referees TJ Luxmore and Dean Morton of the challenge. The play was reviewed, Rakell was determined to be offside and the goal was disallowed, keeping the score 1-0. The Knights lost 2-0.

“That was all Tommy Cruz,” Gallant said Tuesday. “He made us aware of it, but even on the bench we thought it was real close, so we checked it and there was no doubt in our minds.”

It was the first time this season that the Knights have challenged a goal for offside. Had Gallant been wrong, the team would have been assessed a two-minute delay of game penalty. The other challenges were for goaltender interference, which does not carry a delay of game penalty. Still, he’s two of six on challenges.

But don’t be fooled by the record. Gallant admitted Tuesday that sometimes he challenges knowing he has no shot.

“Most of the ones we lost, we knew we were going to lose before we even started,” Gallant said. “It’s basically getting a longer timeout. If we lost four of them, probably three of them for sure we knew we were going to lose. But it’s late in the hockey game, and it was worthwhile at the time for the rest.

“But now every one of them are tough calls. More of them are being allowed goals, as they should be. The referees have tough, tough calls to make, and they do the best they can. It’s not going to be perfect, but they’ll make the best call they can make.”

Neal, Theodore still out

Forward James Neal and defenseman Shea Theodore missed Tuesday’s practice at City National Arena, and Gallant said he didn’t know their status for Wednesday’s game against Calgary at T-Mobile.

“I’ll know more in the morning,” he said.

Neal has been dealing with flu-like symptoms for more than a week and did not play Monday.

Theodore has been nursing a sore throat, according to Gallant. He missed his second straight game Monday.

Tomas Hyka and Stefan Matteau practiced Tuesday, and Alex Tuch remained on Erik Haula’s line with David Perron after they played together Monday.

Calgary Flames ■ The Skinny: The Flames (30-21-9, 69 points) are battling to make the playoffs. Calgary was tied with Los Angeles for fourth place in the Pacific Division going into Tuesday’s action. The Flames have lost two straight and are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. ■ Top scorers: Left wing Johnny Gaudreau leads with 69 points (19 goals, 50 assists), center Sean Monahan has a team-high 27 goals. ■ Goaltender: David Rittich, 6-3-3, 2.68 goals-against average, .915 save percentage. ■ Coach: Glen Gulutzan, second season, 75-54-13 ■ Founded: 1972 as Atlanta Flames. Moved to Calgary in 1980. ■ Last Stanley Cup: 1989 ■ Did you know: The Flames are one of two NHL teams whose cities have hosted a Winter Olympics. Calgary was the host in 1988 and the team still plays its home games at the Saddledome, which was the venue for the hockey tournament. Vancouver was the other NHL city to host a Winter Olympics in 2010.