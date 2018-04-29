Knights get golden sendoff as team travels to San Jose

A double-overtime loss the night before didn’t stop hundreds of fans from rallying Sunday afternoon to send off the Golden Knights on their next quest in San Jose for Games 3 and 4.

Vegas Golden Knights cheerleaders lead a pep rally of fans gathered outside City National Arena during a send-off event ahead of Games 3 and 4 of the Knights' NHL playoff series against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, April 29, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans wait for passing players outside City National Arena during a send-off event ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights fans of all kinds gathered outside City National Arena during a send-off event on Sunday, April 19, 2018 (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights fans gathered outside City National Arena during a send-off event ahead of Games 3 and 4 of their NHL playoff series against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, April 29, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster poses with 5-month-old Liam Lamparelli, center, and his 2-year-old brother, Luke, outside City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Aspiring cheerleader Addison Hemenway, 7, waves pom-poms as she shows off her best moves to Knights Crew cheerleaders outside City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Fans cheer as Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-AndrŽ Fleury departs from City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury departs from City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Fans cheer as Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury departs from City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt departs from City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt high fives a fan as he departs from City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron departs from City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights fan Matt Sanchez waits for departing players outside City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A member of the Knight Line beats a drum outside City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights fan Abigail Shearin, 9, beats a drums with a member of the Knight Line outside City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights fan Angelina Winfrey, 12, waits for departing players outside City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights cheerleaders perform for fans outside City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights cheerleaders perform for fans outside City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster and the Knight Line perform outside City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch departs from City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights fans cheer for players outside City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights fans wait for players to depart from City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland departs from City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A Metro police officer waives the Vegas Golden Knights flag outside City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights right wing James Neal departs from City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Four-year-old Lucca Dibari waives the Vegas Golden Knights flag outside City National Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 29, 2018, during a send-off event for the team ahead of games three and four of the NHL playoff series against San Jose Sharks. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas natives Cory Anderlohr, 28, and Alyssa De Quina, 27, were among more than 200 people, many clad in gray and gold jerseys, who showed up at City National Arena in Summerlin to wish the Knights good luck.

Anderlohr and De Quina also were at Saturday night’s nail-biter at T-Mobile Arena, which San Jose won 4-3 to even the second-round, best-of-seven series at a game apiece. The Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault had a goal disallowed late in the first overtime before San Jose’s Logan Couture converted on a power play in the second overtime.

“It was a tough loss. We were already celebrating a win,” Anderlohr said. “We thought we won, and then all of a sudden we lost. It was tough because we thought we had it in the bag.”

Hundreds of fans also rallied during the first round to send off the Knights before they completed a sweep of the Los Angeles Kings.

“You gotta support (the team) no matter what,” Anderlohr said. “I’ve never been a hockey fan until the Golden Knights came to Vegas. I was born and raised here, and we’ve never had a (major league) sports team. But as soon as we got a team, I became a hockey fan overnight. It’s magical, honestly.”

De Quina nodded in agreement, as the Knights’ drum line played over the roar of the crowd.

“The timing of us getting a team, too, with everything that happened on 1 October,” she said, pausing as the drum line passed, “it gave the city something to rally behind and gave us something to cheer for.”

Nearby, Rodney Gilbert, a 40-year-old Las Vegas transplant from Louisiana, danced by himself to the beat of the drums. He said hockey had never crossed his mind before this season.

Now, he’s obsessed.

“This is my first hockey team, ever. They turned me into a hockey fan,” he said Sunday, bobbing his head. “Look at the energy that we all bring. The team brings people together.”

Games 3 and 4 in San Jose will be at 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and both will be shown on NBC Sports Network. The Knights will return home for Game 5 at 7 p.m. Friday, also on NBC Sports Network. Game 6, if necessary, would be next Sunday at San Jose. A Game 7 would be May 8 at T-Mobile. Games 6 and 7 would be played at a time to be determined.

