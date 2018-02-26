Knights get Tomas Tatar from Detroit; miss out on Ottawa’s Karlsson

The Golden Knights made two separate deals Monday, acquiring left wing Tomas Tatar from Detroit and minor league defenseman Philip Holm from Vancouver.

Detroit Red Wings' Tomas Tatar (21) shoots the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Golden Knights left wing Brendan Leipsic (13) passes the puck during an NHL game against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brendan Leipsic (13) struggles with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) during their game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, December 31, 2017. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brendan Leipsic, right, celebrates his goal with right wing Alex Tuch during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Vegas Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic (13) guides the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brendan Leipsic (13) chases after the pucks during the first period of the game against Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brendan Leipsic (13) handles the puck during a game against Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @Bridgetkbennett

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ron Hainsey (2) knocks down Detroit Red Wings left wing Tomas Tatar (21), of Slovakia, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Detroit. The Maple Leafs defeated the Red Wings, 3-2. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

The Golden Knights missed out on the big prize at the NHL trade deadline — Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson.

But the Knights made two separate deals Monday, acquiring left wing Tomas Tatar from Detroit and minor league defenseman Philip Holm from Vancouver.

To land Tatar, the Knights sent their first-round pick in June’s draft along with a 2019 second-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick to Detroit, according to TSN.

Tatar, 27, has 16 goals and 12 assists in 62 games for the Red Wings. His eight power-play goals matches the Knights’ leader, Erik Haula.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 180-pound Tatar scored 25 goals last season and had a career-high 29 goals in 2014-15.

He is signed through the 2020-21 season at an average annual salary of $5.3 million, making him the second-highest paid player on the Knights behind goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Knights made a late push for Karlsson, but were unable to get a deal done for the two-time Norris Trophy winner prior to the noon (PT) deadline.

The Knights are expected to continue to pursue Karlsson, who will be a free agent in 2019 and doesn’t plan to re-sign with the Senators, during the offseason.

The Knights sent 23-year-old forward Brendan Leipsic to the Canucks in the move for Holm.

Holm, 26, was assigned to Chicago of the American Hockey League, the Knights announced.

Leipsic had two goals and 11 assists in 44 games, but struggled to produce on a consistent basis on the Knights’ third line.

Leipsic was a healthy scratch in four of the past five games, and the trade likely opens a spot for forward Tomas Hyka.

Holm made his NHL debut Friday in Vancouver’s 6-3 loss to the Knights. He posted 11 goals and 18 assists in 42 games with Utica of the American Hockey League, leading the team’s defenseman in both categories.

Holm signed as a free agent with the Canucks in May after playing professionally in his native Sweden. He won a goal medal with Sweden at the 2016-17 World Championships.

This is the Knights’ second deadline deal. They previously acquired rugged forward Ryan Reaves from Pittsburgh.

