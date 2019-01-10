Knights go for 8 in a row; Pirri sent down, then called back up

Brandon Pirri was reassigned to the American Hockey League on Thursday, then called back up about an hour later, prior to the Golden Knights facing the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri, center, celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) falls while trying to shoot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights will try to tie a franchise record with their eighth straight victory when they meet the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Opening faceoff is at 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

The Knights won eight in a row from Dec. 14, 2017, to Jan. 2, 2018, to set the mark for longest win streak in team history.

They have outscored opponents 23-9 during their current win streak and have not allowed more than two goals in seven straight outings.

“It’s a big game in your division,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “You have three teams in that are pulling away from the rest of the division, and you’ve got to keep pace. This is a great team. This is a team that we know that at some point you’re going to have to go through. I’m excited. These are games you get excited for.”

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to make his NHL-leading 40th start. The All-Star is 9-0-3 since Dec. 9, the third-longest personal point streak of his career (14 games).

Forward Brandon Pirri, who has seven goals in eight games, is expected to play after he was reassigned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League, then immediately recalled Thursday.

Brandon Pirri back to Chicago, according to the Knights roster and AHL transaction site — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) January 10, 2019 And now he's been returned to the VGK roster. Crazy day on the wire https://t.co/byxVpwsVLw — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) January 10, 2019

Forward Valentin Zykov could make his Knights debut, as coach Gerard Gallant said there’s “lots going on (Wednesday) and today” with the status of several players.

Zykov had three assists in 13 games with Carolina and did not score in five appearances with Edmonton before being claimed on waivers Dec. 29.

“He’s coming along. He’s working hard on the ice and working hard in the gym, so he’s real close,” Gallant said. “He’s got some skill, he’s got some talent. Hopefully he brings it all together.”

The Knights (27-15-4, 58 points) close out their three-game homestand and are 15-3-3 at T-Mobile Arena, the best home record in the Western Conference by points percentage.

The Knights have points in 12 straight (10-0-2) at home since Nov. 23, the longest active streak in the league. That includes a 6-0 victory over the Sharks on Nov. 24.

San Jose (25-13-7, 57 points) is riding a four-game win streak and is fourth in the league averaging 3.56 goals per game.

Erik Karlsson had his second consecutive three-assist game in Tuesday’s 7-2 win over Edmonton. He is the fifth defenseman in NHL history with at least one assist in 14 straight appearances and has 25 points (one goal, 24 assists) in that span.

Goaltender Martin Jones is expected to start for the Sharks. Defensemen Justin Braun and Marc-Edouard Vlasic will be scratched.

“Everybody knows it’s close (in the standings) and it’s a battle,” Gallant said. “It’s two real good teams playing hockey against each other, and we had a great (playoff) series against them last year. Every time you play San Jose, it’s a fun game to play.”

Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Max Pacioretty

Brandon Pirri-Paul Stastny-Alex Tuch

Oscar Lindberg-Tomas Nosek-Ryan Carpenter

Valentin Zykov-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Shea Theodore-Deryk Engelland

Jon Merrill-Nick Holden

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

