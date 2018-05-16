Knights goalie Maxime Lagace placed into backup role for Game 3

Maxime Lagace will serve as Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury’s backup for Game 3 against the Winnipeg Jets after Malcolm Subban did not participate in Wednesday’s morning skate.

Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace (33) blocks a shot from New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights starting goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has a new backup for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

Maxime Lagace will serve as Fleury’s understudy against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena after regular backup Malcolm Subban was not on the ice at Wednesday’s morning skate at City National Arena. Coach Gerard Gallant would not disclose why Subban was not available nor would he say whether or not Subban was hurt or ill.

“Subban’s day-to-day,” Gallant said. “Undisclosed.”

Lagace played 16 games with the Knights this season, splitting time with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. He was 6-7-1 with a 3.92 goals-against average and an .867 save percentage with the Knights. His last NHL action came March 14 against New Jersey as he replaced Fleury in the second period of an 8-3 loss. Lagace played 37:29, allowed four goals and had 13 saves.

“I knew I was going to skate this morning so I’m going to be ready,” Lagace said. “For me, if I have to come in, I’ll do what I do. Having been up here before helps. I have more experience.”

Fleury has played every minute of the entire Stanley Cup playoffs. He is 9-3 with a 1.68 GAA and a .945 save percentage.

Lagace last played in a game on April 26 for the Wolves against Rockford. He allowed four goals in a 4-3 triple-overtime loss that ended Chicago’s season. He rejoined the Knights April 30.

The other news from the morning skate was forward David Perron participated in the morning skate after he missed Game 2 with an undisclosed illness. Perron said he felt better and both he and Gallant said he would be a game-time decision for Game 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

